Patriots' search for RB depth continues with latest reported workout

The New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to sign another running back.

The Patriots are hosting free-agent running back C.J. Marable for a workout, Aaron Wilson of NBC's Houston affiliate KPRC2 reported Thursday.

Marable spent the past two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League, amassing 1,079 all-purpose yards in 2023 (525 rushing, 235 receiving and 319 on kick returns) to help the Stallions win their second consecutive USFL title.

The 26-year-old went undrafted out of Coastal Carolina in 2021 and signed with the Chicago Bears that May but was released at the end of training camp.

Marable will be the latest running back to visit Foxboro for a workout, but has a much lower profile than the others. New England reportedly has hosted Leonard Fournette, Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott on free agent visits within the past few weeks and seemingly has interest in Dalvin Cook, as well.

The Patriots have an elite starting running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, who racked up 1,461 total yards on 279 touches last season as their best offensive player. But their depth behind Stevenson is shaky; veteran Ty Montgomery has missed time at training camp due to injury, and second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. remain unproven.

New England has the cap space (roughly $15 million) to add a legitimately talented rusher and would benefit from adding a dynamic talent like Elliott, Cook, Fournette or even Henderson. Given Bill Belichick's track record, however, it wouldn't be surprising if the team went the "bargain" route by signing a player of Marable's profile rather than bringing a big name into the locker room.