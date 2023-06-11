Report: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton dealing with soft-tissue injury

Expectations are high for New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton entering the 2023 NFL season, but he must be healthy on a consistent basis to play an important role on this team.

Thornton missed the first four games of his rookie season with a collarbone injury suffered in the preseason. He made his debut in Week 5 and finished the campaign with 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games.

Thornton looked good at OTAs over the last two weeks, but according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the second-year wideout "is managing a soft-tissue-related injury after he was active early in OTAs."

Mandatory minicamp begins Monday at Gillette Stadium and goes through Wednesday. It'll be interesting to see if Thornton is limited in any way because of this injury.

Thornton is viewed by some league experts as a potential breakout candidate among young wideouts given his impressive speed and ability to be a deep ball threat.

Wide receiver is a fascinating group on the Patriots roster, especially with free agent DeAndre Hopkins reportedly visiting New England next week. Hopkins would represent a significant upgrade to the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart.