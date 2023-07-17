Report: What Red Sox are prioritizing ahead of trade deadline

Barring a collapse over the next two weeks, the Boston Red Sox are positioned to be buyers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

They enter Monday night's game against the lowly Oakland A's with a 50-44 record that puts them only two games out of the final wild card spot. They own the best record (17-9) and run differential (+34) in the American League since June 14.

That should be enough to entice Chaim Bloom and Co. to add talent to the roster. If so, WEEI's Rob Bradford has some intel on what the Red Sox will prioritize in trade talks over the next 15 days:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The Red Sox would actually seem to be in a decent spot heading into the deadline, with sources suggesting their priorities are two things that might not cost a ton to acquire: 1. A back-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and 2. A seventh-inning righty reliever," Bradford wrote on Monday.

Boston should have no shortage of options if pitching is at the top of their wish list. While it doesn't sound like it'll be in the mix for the top pitchers on the trade market, names like Michael Lorenzen (Detroit Tigers), Jack Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals), Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox), Paul Blackburn (Oakland A's) and Rich Hill (Pittsburgh Pirates) could fill that back-of-the-rotation role.

Keynan Middleton (White Sox), Reynaldo Lopez (White Sox), Joe Kelly (White Sox), Scott Barlow (Kansas City Royals), Michael Fulmer (Chicago Cubs), and David Robertson (New York Mets) are among the right-handed relievers who should be on the table.

Bloom can go in a number of directions, but finding pitching help undoubtedly should be priority No. 1. The Red Sox pitching staff has been plagued by injuries this season with Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock each missing an extended period of time. The back of the rotation also became an area of concern when both Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta were demoted to the bullpen.

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.