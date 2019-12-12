NFL

10 Ex-NFL Players Charged With Defrauding Healthcare Program

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health care benefit program, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Among those charged are five former Washington Redskins players, including running back Clinton Portis and linebacker Robert McCune, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers and former Houston Texans safety Ceandris Brown.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Major League Baseball 15 hours ago

All MLB Teams to Expand Protective Netting for 2020 Season: Commissioner

Megan Rapinoe 15 hours ago

Outspoken Vt. Teen Athletes Included in National Profiles of Soccer Stars

According to the charging documents, over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted to the plan, and over $3.4 million was paid out on those claims between June 2017 and December 2018.

“The defendants allegedly submitted false claims to the plan and obtained money for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased or received, depriving that plan of valuable resources to help others meet their medical needs," said U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., in a news release announcing the charges.

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersWashington Redskins
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us