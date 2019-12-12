10 Ex-NFL Players Charged With Defrauding Healthcare Program

Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health care benefit program, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Among those charged are five former Washington Redskins players, including running back Clinton Portis and linebacker Robert McCune, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers and former Houston Texans safety Ceandris Brown.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

According to the charging documents, over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted to the plan, and over $3.4 million was paid out on those claims between June 2017 and December 2018.

“The defendants allegedly submitted false claims to the plan and obtained money for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased or received, depriving that plan of valuable resources to help others meet their medical needs," said U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., in a news release announcing the charges.