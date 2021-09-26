Ryder Cup 2021

2021 Ryder Cup: Collin Morikawa Clinches Victory for U.S. Over Europe

The U.S. won its first Ryder Cup since 2016 defeating Europe on Sunday

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

2021 Ryder Cup: Morikawa clinches dominant victory for U.S. over Europe originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the half-point guaranteed, PGA champion Collin Morikawa clinched the 2021 Ryder Cup for the United States, defeating Viktor Hovland. The win gave the U.S. its second Ryder Cup in the past three tournaments and one of the most dominant victories in the event's history. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. had an 11-5 lead heading into Sunday, the largest lead entering the final session since 1973. The Americans won three of the first four singles points on the day.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL 2 hours ago

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski Exits Game Vs. Rams With Injury

Justin Tucker 3 hours ago

Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record With Game-Winning 66-Yard FG

Rory Mcllroy defeated Xander Schauffele 3&2 for the first singles point of the day, but the U.S. quickly answered back as Patrick Cantlay beat Shane Lowry. The Americans were able to defeat Europe's top two golfers as Scottie Scheffler beat Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau outlasted Sergio Garcia.

After jumping out to a 6-2 Day 1 lead, Team United States increased its advantage to 11-5 over Team Europe on Day 2 of the 43rd Ryder Cup. 

The U.S. went 3-1 in the Saturday morning fourball matches before splitting the afternoon foursomes 2-2 with the Europeans.

The tandem of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas was the early story of Saturday. After falling behind three strokes to Hovland and Bern Wiesberger through the first six holes, the American duo won three of their own and four of the final five to win 2 up.

In Saturdays afternoon foursomes, it was once again Hovland on the wrong end of a strong American finish. Down one through 12 holes, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau closed out the match, winning four consecutive holes to take the 3&1 victory over Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

The U.S. last won the Ryder Cup in 2016, hanging onto a 3.5 point lead on the final day to win seven singles matches. Davis Love III captained the team that won at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota. The other U.S. win was in 2008, when Paul Azinger helped lead the Americans to victory at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Ryder Cup 2021golfCollin Morikawa
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us