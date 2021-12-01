NFL

2021 Saturday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch

There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. 

With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all. 

Here's all the information you need to know so you won't miss a second.

2021 NFL Saturday Regular-Season Schedule

Week 15

  • Saturday, Dec. 18: 
    • Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns
      • Time: 4:30 p.m.
      • Channel: NFL Network
    • New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts
      • Time: 8:20 p.m.
      • Channel: NFL Network

Week 16 - Christmas

  • Saturday, Dec. 25:
    • Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers 
      • Time: 4:30 p.m.
      • Channel: FOX/NFL Network
    • Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals
      • Time: 8:15 p.m. 
      • Channel: NFL Network
