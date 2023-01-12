2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards Odds for ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, More

NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been.

Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite.

The Indiana Pacers, for example, are exceeding expectations hovering above .500 in January with rookie Bennedict Mathurin stepping up with an immediate impact. Switching conferences, the Sacramento Kings are in a similar position because they piled up on depth and rookie Keegan Murray has been extremely efficient.

From Rookie of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year and more, let’s take a look at the midseason odds in the 2022-23 NBA campaign, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who are the favorites for NBA Rookie of the Year?

The Orlando Magic may not be near the playoff spots just yet, but their No. 1 overall pick is already a shining star. Here are the top five current leaders for Rookie of the Year:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: -1000

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +700

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons: +2000

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings: +10000

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: +10000

Who are the favorites for NBA Defensive Player of the Year?

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the award last year, but it’s looking like the big men will take back the throne. Here are the top 10 current favorites for Defensive Player of the Year:

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: -135

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks: +500

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets : +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +1200

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat : +1300

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors: +1800

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers : +2500

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors : +3000

Who are the favorites for NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

A change of role has suited a former league MVP. Here’s a look at the top five current favorites for Sixth Man of the Year:

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers : -120

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors: +400

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics: +550

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers : +1000

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +1500

Who are the favorites for NBA Most Improved Player?

Which players have taken their games to new heights in 2022-23? These five have the best odds at the Most Improved Player Award:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: -125

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: +120

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +1000

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks : +1600

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers: +5000

Who are the favorites for NBA Coach of the Year?

Young coaches are dominating the league’s top teams, and thus have good odds to take home the Coach of the Year Award. These 10 coaches are all in the running:

Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn Nets: +250

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: +275

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: +450

Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: +450

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: +550

Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings: +900

Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: +900

JB Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1000

Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: +1400

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks: +2000

