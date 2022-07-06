2022-23 NHL schedule release: Stanley Cup rematch, Winter Classic, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Though the Stanley Cup Final just ended, it’s time to look ahead at the schedule for the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

The league on Wednesday revealed the 82-game regular-season schedule for the upcoming campaign, which means it’s time to mark your calendars.

Here are the key dates to watch for, including the Stanley Cup rematch, Winter Classic, Thanksgiving matches and more:

When is Opening Day of the 2022-23 NHL regular season?

The 2022-23 NHL regular season starts off with a double-header on Oct. 11. The New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first contest, while the Las Vegas Golden Knights will head west to meet the Los Angeles Kings for the late game.

When will the Avalanche raise the Stanley Cup banner?

After the Oct. 11 double-header, there will be another double-header the day after. The Colorado Avalanche will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 12 when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks. The second matchup will feature the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals.

When is the rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final?

The first rematch between the Avalanche and Lightning will be on Feb. 9 in Amalie Arena. Colorado will host Tampa Bay in Ball Arena on Feb. 14, so the wait between the two games won’t be long.

Who is playing in the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown?

The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will feature a double-header on Nov. 25. The action starts with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m. ET. Next will be the Lightning hosting the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET.

When is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic?

Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, will be hosting the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Bruins and Penguins on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 NHL Global Series?

The 2022 NHL Global Series comprises four teams: the Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nashville and San Jose will play their season openers against each other in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena on Oct. 7 and 8. Colorado and Columbus will play each other twice at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 4 and 5.

When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 4, 2023 in FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers. The All-Star Skills Challenge will take place the day before on Feb. 3, 2023.

When does the 2022-23 NHL regular season end?

The 2022-23 NHL regular season will end on April 13, 2023 with 15 games on the schedule.