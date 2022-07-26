2022 MLB trade tracker: Listing every transaction before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is almost here.

Teams across the league have to make quick decisions, determining whether to go all-in for a postseason push or retool for the future. Juan Soto, J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras and maybe even Shohei Ohtani – if you believe the rumors – could all be traded this summer.

As trades come in fast and furious, it can be hard to keep track of everything across the league.

Here’s a running list of every trade leading up to the 2022 deadline:

June 27: Mariners acquire Carlos Santana from Royals

Seattle president Jerry Dipoto acted quickly, and this trade has paid dividends. Santana has more home runs with the Mariners than he did with the Royals this season in half as many games. Kansas City acquired Wyatt Mills and William Fleming in the deal.

July 22: Mets acquire Daniel Vogelbach from Pirates

Vogelbach has bounced around the league since debuting with the Mariners in 2016, but the 29-year-old first baseman is a solid lefty bat. The Mets sent pitcher Colin Holderman to the Pirates in return.

July 23: Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

One day later, New York and Pittsburgh struck another deal. Perez will provide the Mets with catcher depth, and the Pirates received some cash considerations in return.

July 25: Red Sox acquire Abraham Almonte from Brewers

Boston made a minor trade of cash considerations for Almonte, a 33-year-old, switch-hitting outfielder who has played for six teams since 2013. The move was mostly made out of necessity, as the Red Sox are dealing with a handful of injuries on the big-league roster.