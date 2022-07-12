2022 MLS All-Star Game: Rosters, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Soccer’s roster for the 2022 All-Star Game is set.

For the second straight season, MLS’ best players will take on the top players from Liga MX of Mexico. Previously from 2005 to 2019, the MLS All-Stars would play against a top club from Europe.

So, who is on the MLS roster and when can you catch the action? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLS All-Star Game:

When is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game kicks off on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

The action will take place in Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC. This is the first time that Minnesota will host the event.

Who is on the 2022 MLS All-Star Game roster?

MLS selected 26 players for the roster. Los Angeles FC and New York City FC have the most representatives with three players each. Here’s the full roster:

Forwards

Paul Arriola – FC Dallas

Valentín Castellanos – NYCFC

Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas

Taxiarchis Fountas – D.C. United

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández – LA Galaxy

Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC

Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders FC

Carlos Vela – LAFC

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati

Sebastián Driussi – Austin FC

Carles Gil – New England Revolution

Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC

Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew

Emanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United FC

Ilie Sánchez – LAFC

Defenders

Julián Araujo – LA Galaxy

Alexander Callens – NYCFC

Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls

Kamal Miller – CF Montréal

Diego Palacios – LAFC

Kai Wagner – Philadelphia Union

DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami CF

Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union

Sean Johnson – NYCFC

Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United FC

Who is on the Liga MX roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

Liga MX will have 14 players representing the league in Minnesota. Atlas, the 2021 champions, have six representatives to lead all teams. Here’s the full roster:

Forwards

Julio Furch – Atlas

André-Pierre Gignac – Tigres

Jordan Carrillo – Santos Laguna

Heriberto Jurado – Necaxa

Midfielders

Luis Chávez – Pachuca

Angel Mena – León

Julián Quiñones – Atlas

Aldo Rocha – Atlas

Defenders

Kevin Álvarez – Pachuca

Diego Barbosa – Atlas

Hugo Nervo – Atlas

William Tesillo – León

Goalkeepers

Oscar Ustari – Pachuca

Camilo Vargas – Atlas

Who won the 2021 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game came down to the wire in the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, but MLS prevailed 3-2 via penalty shootout.