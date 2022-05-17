2022 NBA Draft: Full Order Following Lottery

Here’s the 2022 NBA Draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A new wave of young talent is getting ready to make it rain in the NBA.

With the draft lottery confirming the sequence of the first 14 picks, the 2022 NBA Draft order is now in place.

Here is how all 58 picks stack up this year with the draft slated for June 23:

What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

First round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

End of Lottery

15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)

23. Brooklyn Nets (owned by Philadelphia; Nets can defer pick to 2023)

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix)

Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland and Houston)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (via San Antonio)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (via Milwaukee and Indiana)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (via Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles Lakers)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Utah and San Antonio)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Cleveland and Washington)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Sacramento Kings (via Memphis, Chicago and Detroit)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Philadelphia and Denver)

51. Golden State Warriors (via Philadelphia and Toronto)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Indiana and Miami)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Utah and Memphis)

58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)

Note: The Bulls and Heat each lost a second-round pick after an investigation by the NBA revealed the two teams entered early discussions with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry during the 2021 free agency period.