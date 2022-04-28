2022 NFL Draft: Ravens Trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals

Ravens trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens traded Hollywood Brown and a 2022 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. They then flipped the pick to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 25 overall pick.

We have traded pick 23 to the Bills for selections 25 and 130. pic.twitter.com/RJWgWoUR4G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022

Brown, who was the No. 25 overall pick in 2019, had a career year in 2021-22, going for 91 receptions, 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He was Baltimore’s second-best pass catcher, trailing only tight end Mark Andrews in all three categories.

Baltimore’s third-round pick that is going to Arizona is the No. 100 overall pick. The Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick and added center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

The Ravens also acquired the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round from the Bills.

For Arizona, adding Brown is a major acquisition to give quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still reportedly seeking a contract extension with the franchise after going No. 1 overall in 2019.

Murray and Brown were teammates at Oklahoma, where Brown racked up 75 receptions, 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2018 campaign.

Arizona had lost Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kirk led the Cardinals in total receptions and yards, and now Brown is expected to take the mantle as Arizona hopes to make the playoffs for the second straight season.