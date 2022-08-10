2022 NFL Preseason: What Are the NFL Roster Cut Dates?

What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No one is immune to the stress of tryouts -- not even NFL players.

NFL training camps are well underway and preseason is around the corner, but cut-down days are not to be overlooked. Set right before the regular season, cut-down days mark some of the biggest roster changes throughout the league.

After weeks of offseason acquisition and training, the front offices finally narrow the roster down from 90 players to 53 in preparation for Week 1. While many star players are comfortably established in their positions, it still holds financial and personnel significance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL cut-down days.

What is an NFL cut-down day?

In the final weeks between preseason and the regular season, NFL teams shed nearly half their roster in a series of three cut-down days. These are designated across the league, starting with gradual cuts before the third cut-down day when the roster drops to 53.

When are the NFL roster cut dates for 2022?

The NFL cut-down dates and their quotas for 2022 are as follows:

August 16: 90 to 85 players

August 23: 85 to 80 players

August 30: 80 to 53 players

The deadline for cuts is 4 p.m. ET on each date.

Those dates coincide with each of the three weeks of preseason games.

How many players are on an NFL team?

NFL teams are allowed 53 players on the roster, plus a 16-member practice squad. However, only 47 players -- 48 if the roster includes at least eight offensive linemen -- can suit up per game under the new collective bargaining agreement.

What are the other key dates after NFL cutdowns?

After cut-down days, it’s full steam ahead toward the regular season, which is set to begin Sept. 8. The next major date to keep an eye out for is the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

A complete regular season schedule is available here.