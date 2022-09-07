Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin.
Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.
It’s been close to two decades since we last saw a back-to-back Super Bowl champion. The New England Patriots were the most recent team to pull off the difficult feat, winning Super Bowls 38 and 39, and each reigning champion since has failed to repeat.
Will the Rams become just the ninth team to win consecutive Super Bowls, or will a different franchise be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium come February?
Here’s a look at the conference and Super Bowl 57 betting favorites ahead of the new NFL season:
Which team is favored to win the NFC in 2022?
The Rams aren’t the favorites to win Super Bowl 57. And they aren’t favored to come out of the NFC either.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast the best odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57 at +425, according to our partner, PointsBet. That edges out the Green Bay Packers, who are second at +475.
As the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay lost to the Rams on a walk-off field goal in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs. Green Bay suffered the same fate in the divisional round, losing to the San Francisco 49ers on a walk-off field goal.
With +500 odds, the Rams come in at third behind the Bucs and Packers. Los Angeles will be trying to become the first back-to-back NFC champ since the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and 2014.
The 49ers have the fourth-best conference championship odds at +750, while the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are tied for fifth at +900.
Here’s a full look at the top NFC championship favorites:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +425
Green Bay Packers: +475
Los Angeles Rams: +500
San Francisco 49ers: +750
Dallas Cowboys: +900
Philadelphia Eagles: +900
Minnesota Vikings: +1200
New Orleans Saints: +1500
Arizona Cardinals: +1600
Which team is favored to win the AFC in 2022?
The oddsmakers see the AFC as the deeper conference, as 12 teams have +2500 or better odds to make the Super Bowl. In comparison, nine NFC teams have shorter than +2500 odds.
The Bills lead the way among the AFC championship favorites at +350, followed by the team that ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the Kansas City Chiefs (+500). Buffalo had the looks of a Super Bowl contender last season before being outlasted by the Chiefs in a divisional round thriller. Kansas City, meanwhile, came up just short of a third straight conference title with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
The Los Angeles Chargers (+750), Baltimore Ravens (+800) and Denver Broncos (+1000) round out the top five. The reigning AFC champion Bengals are tied for sixth with the Indianapolis Colts at +1100.
Here’s a full look at the top AFC championship favorites:
Buffalo Bills: +350
Kansas City Chiefs: +500
Los Angeles Chargers: +750
Baltimore Ravens: +800
Denver Broncos: +1000
Cincinnati Bengals: +1100
Indianapolis Colts: +1100
Las Vegas Raiders: +1600
Miami Dolphins: +2200
New England Patriots: +2200
Tennessee Titans: +2200
Cleveland Browns: +2500
Which NFL team is favored to win Super Bowl 57?
A team that has never captured a Lombardi Trophy enters the 2022 season with the best odds to win Super Bowl 57. Josh Allen and the Bills have the best Super Bowl odds at +600.
Buffalo has reached the Super Bowl four times in its franchise history and lost on each occasion, with the four defeats coming in consecutive seasons from Super Bowl 25 through 28. Only the Minnesota Vikings have lost as many Super Bowls without ever winning one.
Trailing the Bills are the Super Bowl 54 and 55 winners, as the Chiefs and Bucs are tied for the second-best odds at +900. The Super Bowl 56 winner makes an appearance next, as the Rams are even with the Packers for the fourth-best odds at +1100.
Last season’s runner-up, the Bengals, is tied for the 10th-best odds with the Colts, Cowboys and Eagles at +2000. Just three teams have ever followed up a Super Bowl loss with a championship win in the following season.
Here’s a full look at the top Super Bowl betting favorites:
Buffalo Bills: +600
Kansas City Chiefs: +900
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +900
Green Bay Packers: +1100
Los Angeles Rams: +1100
Los Angeles Chargers: +1300
Baltimore Ravens: +1600
Denver Broncos: +1800
San Francisco 49ers: +1800
Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
Dallas Cowboys: +2000
Indianapolis Colts: +2000
Philadelphia Eagles: +2000
Minnesota Vikings: +2500
