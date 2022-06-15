Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 US Open

Everything you need to know about the 2022 U.S. Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The third major golf championship of the year has arrived.

The U.S. Open is filled with challenges, allowing only the best in the game to be victorious. Rightfully so, the tournament has the largest championship purse of all four majors.

The annual tournament's first edition was in 1895 when the event was on a nine-hole course (36-hole competition) and held in a single day. In 1898, the event transitioned to an 18-hole course (72-hole competition) over two days. Currently, the event is four days.

Jon Rahm was crowned U.S. Open champion last year as he became the first player from Spain to win the event. The win launched Rahm to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts:

When is the 2022 U.S. Open?

Where: The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts

When: Thursday, June 16-Sunday, June 19

Championship purse: $12.5 million

2021 champion: Jon Rahm

Where can I watch the 2022 U.S. Open Championship?

The 2022 U.S. Open Championship will be shown live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Here's a look at the full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday, June 16

6:45-9:30 a.m.: Peacock

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: USA Network

2 -5 p.m.: NBC

5-7 p.m.: USA Network

7-8 p.m.: Peacock

Friday, June 17

6:45-9:30 a.m.: Peacock

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: USA Network

2 -5 p.m.: NBC

5-7 p.m.: USA Network

7-8 p.m.: Peacock

Saturday, June 18

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Peacock

12-8 p.m.: NBC

Sunday, June 19

9-10 a.m.: Peacock

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: USA Network

12-7 p.m.: NBC

What are the 2022 U.S. Open groups and tee times?

Here are the featured groups for the first two rounds of the tournament (all times Eastern):

Thursday, June 16

7:18 a.m: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:14 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1:36 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1:47 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

Friday, June 17

7:29 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7:51 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8:02 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

1:03 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

All tee times can be found here.

Who are the most recent U.S. Open champions?

Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus all hold the record for most U.S. Open titles won with four. Anderson, who won the title three years in a row from 1903-05, holds the record for most consecutive wins.

Here are the winners of the U.S. Open in the past 10 years:

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Brooks Koepka

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Justin Rose

2012: Webb Simpson

