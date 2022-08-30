2022 World Cup: Argentina to Wear Purple Away Kit for Gender Equality

Argentina is arriving in Qatar in style and with a message.

The World Cup is still nearly three months away, but all eyes are already starting to shift toward Qatar as teams reveal their full uniform. Argentina, the No. 3 team in the world, will be donning a purple away kit said to represent gender equality, according to designer Adidas.

Argentina drop their away kit for the 2022 World Cup 🟣 pic.twitter.com/IZvyNGUPFw — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022

This marks the first time that the national team will wear purple, a color commonly associated with women’s movements. The kits also feature a fiery graphic, inspired by the traditional Sun of May spotlighted on the Argentinian flag.

“The new away shirt on the national side transmits a powerful message of gender equality, aligned with the values of diversity and inclusion that our brand promotes,” said Pablo Lamo, general manager of Adidas Argentina.

“Through sport we have the opportunity to change people’s lives, and soccer is one the ideal tools to transform reality,” Lamo continued.

The sportswear company also dropped a new kit for several goalkeepers. For Argentina, they managed to stick with the purple theme while playing up nostalgia with a call back to Sergio Goycochea’s jersey worn at the 1990 World Cup.

In the latest World Cup kit launch, Argentina and Mexico goalkeeper uniforms also dropped 🧤



They’re inspired by the jerseys worn in the 90s by national icons Sergio Goycochea 🇦🇷 and Jorge Campos 🇲🇽



Im ALL HERE for this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fIR0fyztDE — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) August 30, 2022

The team, led by the likes of Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, will still wear their traditional blue and white kits for home matches.

This announcement comes in the midst of numerous countries releasing their specialty away kits ahead of the World Cup.

Germany's home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/RicQjA5C7w — GOAL (@goal) August 29, 2022

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭



The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳



The 2022 @Fsfofficielle Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FGLYxt44j1 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

Despite boasting a stacked roster that includes one of the greatest soccer players of all time in Messi, Argentina hasn’t won a World Cup since 1986, the year before Messi was born. Perhaps these new kits can bring them good luck in Qatar.