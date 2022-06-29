2022 World Cup odds: Tournament favorites, USMNT outlook originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At this point in a normal World Cup year, fans from across the globe would already be gathered in the host nation to watch their countries play.

This summer, we’re left waiting.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup won’t kick off in Qatar until the week of Thanksgiving. While there are still almost five months until the tournament gets underway, oddsmakers have an eye on who they think will come out on top, how far the USMNT will make it in its World Cup return and who will be the top goal scorer.

Here’s an early look at some 2022 World Cup odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Who is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup?

The winningest country in tournament history is listed as the favorite to lift the World Cup Trophy once again in Qatar.

Led by Neymar, Casemiro and Thiago Silva, Brazil currently leads the pack with +475 odds. France, the reigning champion, is second with +550 odds and England is third with +600 odds.

Here’s a look at the full top 10:

Brazil: +475

France: +550

England: +600

Spain: +800

Argentina: +800

Germany: +1100

Belgium: +1200

Netherlands: +1200

Portugal: +1200

Denmark: +2800

Which teams are favored to win their groups at the 2022 World Cup?

The following eight countries are favorites to win their respective groups:

Group A: Netherlands (-200)

Group B: England (-250)

Group C: Argentina (-223)

Group D: France (-250)

Group E: Spain (-112)

Group F: Belgium (-200)

Group G: Brazil (-250)

Group H: Portugal (-154)

USMNT odds for 2022 World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.

Christian Pulisic and Co. will be part of Group B, which features England, Wales and Iran. PointsBet gives the Americans a decent shot of escaping group play, but it doesn’t foresee them making it much further.

Here are the odds for potential USMNT results in Qatar:

Qualify from Group B: +110 (third-best in group)

Win Group B: +600

Reach quarterfinals: +450

Reach semifinals: +1400

Reach World Cup Final: +4000

Win World Cup: +12500

Who is the favorite to win the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup?

As far as individual players, Harry Kane is expected to earn his second straight World Cup Golden Boot award.

The English forward earned the honor by leading the 2018 tournament with six goals. He is listed as a +700 favorite to repeat in Qatar.

A pair of Frenchmen and two all-time legends are among the other favorites to earn the award this fall:

Harry Kane, England: +700

Kylian Mbappe, France: +800

Karim Benzema, France: +1000

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: +1200

Lionel Messi, Argentina: +1200

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium: +1200

Neymar, Brazil: +1200

Lautaro Martinez, Argentina: +2000

Memphis Depay, Netherlands: +2000

Vinicius Junior, Brazil: +2500

Further down the list, Pulisic has +8000 odds to win the Golden Boot in his World Cup debut.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.