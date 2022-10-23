2022 World Series: Schedule, how to watch, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, Halloween is approaching.

That means late-October has arrived and a baseball champion will soon be crowned.

The Fall Classic is set to begin this week with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees in the 2022 World Series.

The Phillies, who earned a Wild Card spot with an 87-75 record, upset the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and defeated the San Diego Padres on Sunday after an eighth-inning, go-ahead home run by Bryce Harper to advance to the World Series. Philadelphia is back in the Fall Classic for the first time since making two straight appearances in 2008 and 2009. The Phillies are seeking their third championship, having won in 1980 and 2008.

The Astros went 106-56 this season before sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and currently hold a 3-0 series advantage over the New York Yankees. The Astros - looking to get back to the World Series for the second straight year, and fourth time in six seasons - are seeking their second championship in franchise history. That 2017 title, however, has been tainted by a cheating scandal that led to a $5 million fine, the loss of draft picks, and the season-long suspensions and eventual terminations of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

For the Yankees to get back to their first World Series since 2009, they will need to become the second team in major league history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. They were on the wrong side of that historic comeback in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 deficit by winning four straight games and went on to win their first World Series since 1918.

The 2022 World Series is guaranteed to play into November and, due to the lockout that delayed opening day, could reach the latest date ever for a World Series, if it goes the distance. The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. Last year’s World Series between the Astros and Braves ended on Nov. 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 World Series.

What is the World Series schedule?

Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 28

Phillies at Astros/Yankees

Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 29

Phillies at Astros/Yankees

Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 31

Astros/Yankees at Phillies

Game 4 - Tuesday, Nov. 1

Astros/Yankees at Phillies

*Game 5 - Wednesday, Nov. 2

Astros/Yankees at Phillies

*Game 6 - Friday, Nov. 4

Phillies at Astros/Yankees

*Game 7 - Saturday, Nov. 5

Phillies at Astros/Yankees

*if necessary

What channel is the World Series on?

Every World Series game will air on FOX.

How to stream the World Series live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Mobile app: Fox Sports app

Who are the broadcasters for the World Series?

This will be the first World Series in quite some time without Joe Buck behind the mic. With Buck having left FOX to take the Monday Night Football job with ESPN, this year's series will be called by Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz. Davis is the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, having replaced the legendary Vin Scully in 2017.

Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field.

How to listen to the World Series on the radio

ESPN Radio will broadcast all World Series games. Jon Sciambi will be on the call.

Who is the favorite to win the World Series?

The Astros are currently listed as the favorite to win the World Series at -165, according to our partner PointsBet. The Phillies are listed at +140.

