2023 NFL Schedule: Patriots' Opponents, Dates, Times for Regular Season Games

2023 Patriots schedule: Dates, times for all 17 regular season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has officially been announced.
The schedule announcement has become a marquee offseason event for the league in recent years, especially since the schedule was expanded to 17 regular season games beginning in 2021.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Next Pats: Mike Lombardi breaks down Bill Belichick’s draft day thought process | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
The New England Patriots will have nine home games and eight road games this upcoming season. One of those road games was announced Wednesday -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.
Sports
Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more
Here's the full 2023 regular season schedule for the Patriots.
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at New York Jets
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Dallas Cowboys
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. ET vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at Miami Dolphins
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Washington Commanders
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Frankfurt, Germany)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET at New York Giants
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Denver Broncos
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Bills
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 at TBD vs. New York Jets