2023 NFL Schedule: Patriots' Opponents, Dates, Times for Regular Season Games

2023 Patriots schedule: Dates, times for all 17 regular season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has officially been announced.

The schedule announcement has become a marquee offseason event for the league in recent years, especially since the schedule was expanded to 17 regular season games beginning in 2021.

The New England Patriots will have nine home games and eight road games this upcoming season. One of those road games was announced Wednesday -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

Here's the full 2023 regular season schedule for the Patriots.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at New York Jets

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Dallas Cowboys

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. ET vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at Miami Dolphins

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Washington Commanders

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Frankfurt, Germany)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET at New York Giants

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Denver Broncos

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 at TBD vs. New York Jets