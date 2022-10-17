33-Year Anniversary of Loma Prieta's 1989 World Series Game 3 Postponement

Remembering when Loma Prieta postponed A's-Giants World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
October 17 marks the 33-year anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that jolted the San Francisco Bay Area in 1989.
The catastrophic natural disaster also struck the Oakland-Giants 1989 World Series Game 3, causing the series to be postponed due to safety concerns and loss of electricity. It was even unclear if the A’s-Giants Bay Bridge Series would be able to resume at the time.
The earthquake took the lives of many, leaving thousands injured. However, experts claim that more people would have died had it not been for the World Series as many were watching the game rather than sitting in traffic on freeways, where most of the casualties occurred.
Here we look back at the Loma Prieta earthquake and the 1989 World Series:
When did the Loma Prieta earthquake occur?
The Loma Prieta earthquake was on Oct. 17, 1989.
What was the magnitude of the Loma Prieta earthquake?
The Loma Prieta earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area with a 6.9 magnitude, marking the strongest earthquake the state had encountered in years.
The epicenter of the natural disaster was near Loma Prieta Peak located in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
How much damage did the Loma Prieta earthquake cost?
The Loma Prieta earthquake caused a great deal of destruction in San Francisco, amassing to about $6 billion in damage repair.
There were also a total of 63 deaths and 3,757 injuries mainly occurring as transportation routes were destroyed, including the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and a populated freeway.
When did the 1989 World Series resume?
The World Series resumed on Oct. 27 1989 and finished the following day.
The earthquake struck Candlestick Park in San Francisco at approximately 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 17, less than 30 minutes prior to the Giants-A's Game 3 World Series game.
The game was initially postponed due to safety concerns for fans in the ballpark and the loss of power.
Who won the 1989 World Series?
The Athletics won the 1989 World Series, sweeping the Giants in four games.