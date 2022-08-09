5 Lions to watch on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Detroit Lions are roaring their way onto your television screen very soon.

The Lions were chosen to be this year’s focus on the reality documentary series “Hard Knocks,” which selects an NFL franchise and provides an inside look at their training camp life and off-the-field storylines.

With the first episode set to air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, let’s take a look at five members of the Lions that should yield the finest content:

Dan Campbell, head coach

We wouldn’t start with anyone else. After signing a six-year contract in 2021, head coach Dan Campbell quickly made the rounds on the internet after saying the Lions would “bite a kneecap off” opponents, among many other notable press conferences since. But beyond those unique soundbites, watching Campbell’s intensity on the practice field will be just as entertaining as he hopes to lead Detroit to more success in 2022.

Jamaal Williams, running back

If you want to see passion, Jamaal Williams is your guy. The 27-year-old running back is in the final year of a two-year deal, but if this speech is a determining factor, he’s someone Detroit may want to keep around longer after initially bringing him over from division rivals Green Bay Packers.

Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end

HBO’s season debut of Hard Knocks with the Lions features the 2nd pick, Aidan Hutchinson - who turns 22 today - singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” during team meeting. “Producers claim it may be the most entertaining rookie singing moment in show history,” per show official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

The No. 2 overall pick this year makes an addition, which is not exactly surprising considering fans will want to see how he’s like before he officially makes his highly anticipated debut on the field. But as far as singing Michael Jackson songs go, Hutchinson looks like he’ll have more clips in store. The real question, though – will he sing an Eminem song?

Lions No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson recounts performing his rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” as part of his rookie duties: “I was rehearsing the verses in my head for a couple days and my name was called. I had to step up.” pic.twitter.com/jzMqq4tZQZ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 2, 2022

Duce Staley, assistant head coach; Aaron Glenn, defensive coordinator

We’re going to cheat the five members part here because these two coaches go hand-in-hand. Campbell will dominate the headlines as the head coach with his personality, but assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have the trash-talking persona locked down that will make for good entertainment. This short clip previewing the first episode includes Staley and Glenn going at it due to their highly competitive nature.

Jared Goff, quarterback

Though he said he doesn’t plan on staying up to watch the first episode, Jared Goff is no stranger to the things that happen on the show. He appeared in the 2016 and 2020 versions when the Los Angeles Rams were the focus, but now that he is entering his second year with Detroit, let’s see if he still has some of that Hollywood magic in him. And hopefully this time, he knows which direction the sun rises.