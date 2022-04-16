$518K Sale of Brady's ‘Final' TD Ball Voided After Unretirement

One football fan is fortunate not to be on the receiving end of a Tom Brady pass.

The ball that briefly had the distinction of the one Brady threw for his final touchdown sold for $518,000 at auction. Just a day after bidding closed, however, Brady came out of a retirement that lasted for under two months of an offseason.

As NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk reported, the auction house has confirmed the purchase has been voided.

"Following Tom Brady's unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said in a statement Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk. "The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller's wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The legendary longtime Patriots quarterback announced his retirement as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 1, just days after he threw the ball in question to Mike Evans in a playoff loss to the Los Angles Rams. He announced his return to the Bucs on March 13.