$518K Sale of Brady's ‘Final' TD Ball Voided After Unretirement

The auction house Lelands has canceled the sale of a football Tom Brady threw to Mike Evans in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams; just a day after it sold for $518,000, Brady came out of retirement

By Mike Pescaro

One football fan is fortunate not to be on the receiving end of a Tom Brady pass.

The ball that briefly had the distinction of the one Brady threw for his final touchdown sold for $518,000 at auction. Just a day after bidding closed, however, Brady came out of a retirement that lasted for under two months of an offseason.

As NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk reported, the auction house has confirmed the purchase has been voided.

"Following Tom Brady's unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said in a statement Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk. "The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller's wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football."

The legendary longtime Patriots quarterback announced his retirement as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 1, just days after he threw the ball in question to Mike Evans in a playoff loss to the Los Angles Rams. He announced his return to the Bucs on March 13.

