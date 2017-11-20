Former Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown talks about his teammate Terry Glenn, following the news of Glenn being killed in Texas car crash.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash in Irving, Texas early Monday morning.

Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died around midnight, the Dallas County medical examiner's office told The Dallas Morning News.



He was 43 years old.

Details on the accident were not immediately available.

Glenn was selected by the Patriots in 1996 NFL Draft with the seventh pick. He played six seasons in New England before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

He caught quarterback Tom Brady's first-ever touchdown pass back in 2001, a 21-yard pass against the then San Diego Chargers.

Several of his former teammates took to Twitter on Monday to share their thoughts. Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak said Glenn was the most gifted receiver he's ever played with. Former Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy said he's "speechless." He said Glenn kept to himself "but was a good Dude with a big smile that lit up the room when it came out."



