Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics gives his shoes and his jersey to United States veterans after the NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Nov. 14, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the Celtics' 13th consecutive win Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving delivered his biggest assist of the evening.

After the 109-102 victory, Irving gave his game-worn jersey and sneakers to thrilled military members at courtside.