Few teams prioritize the importance of special teams like the Patriots and it’s showed in the early going, with New England holding a 27-9 lead at halftime in Denver.

A frustrating three-and-out to begin the game was quickly forgotten as Isaiah McKenzie fumbled Ryan Allen’s punt. Undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Hollister was the first on the scene in coverage for the Patriots and fell on the ball to give New England the ball at the Denver 24-yard line.

Two plays later, Tom Brady connected with Rex Burkhead on an angle route out of the backfield for a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots the lead.

As it turns out, both Burkhead and the special teams unit were just getting started.

While Brandon McManus kicked a 39-yard field goal to put the Broncos on the board, the momentum was short lived. Dion Lewis returned the kickoff that followed from McManus 103 yards to the house to increase New England’s lead to 14-3 after Stephen Gostkowski’s PAT.

McManus and Gostkowski traded field goals on each of the next two possessions of the game, as the Patriots defense continued to let Emmanuel Sanders run wild between the 20s but denied the Broncos access to the end zone.

Denver, now trailing 17-6, lined up to punt from its own 41-yard line. Burkhead’s big night continued as he broke through the Broncos line to block Riley Dixon’s kick and once again hand give New England favorable field position.

Rob Gronkowski appeared to haul in a catch close to the goal line on the second play of the drive for the Patriots, but it was quickly ruled incomplete. After taking a timeout in the aftermath of the play, Bill Belichick opted to challenge the call on the field to no avail, thereby costing the Patriots two timeouts in the process.

In the grand scheme of things, the loss of the timeouts mattered very little. Gostkowski was able to kick a field goal on the drive to build New England’s lead to 20-6.

If everything that had already transpired in the first half wasn’t a sign that things were going the Patriots way, then perhaps their final act offensively made it clear that Denver wouldn’t be its usual house of horrors on the evening.

Dwayne Allen, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, had a grand total of zero catches through eight games for New England. In fact, he hadn’t even been targeted by Brady since Week 4.

Allen had been targeted earlier in the game vs. the Broncos in the end zone but failed to haul in the pass, adding to his season of frustrations.

But against all odds, Brady looked back in Allen’s direction as the half wound down and sure enough, caught his first pass as a Patriot with 25 seconds left to help New England take a 27-9 lead into the locker room at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.