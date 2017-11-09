Boston radio talk show host Michael Felger said Thursday that he regrets comments he made on Wednesday about the death of former Phillies and Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay in a plane crash.

The cohost of a popular Boston radio talk show says he regrets comments he made Wednesday about the death of retired Phillies and Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay.

On Wednesday, Michael Felger, the cohost of the popular 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show "Felger and Mazz," ranted for 12 minutes on Halladay, calling him a "moron" and "idiot."

Halladay, a new pilot, died on Tuesday when his small ICON A5 aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida. Video posted to TMZ reportedly shows the plane flying low to the water in the moments before it crashed.

Felger responded to the crash by saying, "He got what he deserved."

The radio host opened Thursday afternoon's show by commenting on the previous day's behavior.

"In a nutshell, I would say I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself," Felger said. "To say it was insensitive or over the top is stating the obvious."

"I could come in and say, 'I apologize if I offended anyone,' but that's fake and hollow and everyone hates that. The only folks I really want to extend that to are the loved ones of Halladay. They're the ones who are dealing with enough right now not to have me come over the top and do what I did yesterday. Sorry doesn't do it justice as it relates to them. That's going to stick with me a while as it relates to them."

"I meant part of what I said yesterday and a lot of what I said was just dumb hyperbole. There was stuff I did mean, but the presentation, the tone, and the hyperbole was just low class, bad, not good. I don't feel good about it. I regret my conduct yesterday."

"The tone and the hysterics were really uncalled for."

Felger also clarified that the "He got what he deserved" line that drew such outrage was not actually made in reference to Halladay, but instead to a hypothetical about if Felger himself were to die in a helicopter accident.