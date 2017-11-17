Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not backing down in his very public spat with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

A new ESPN The Magazine report says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used a derogatory term in reference to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a discussion he had with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The magazine piece — published online Friday — reveals new details about Jones' ongoing battle with Goodell and the NFL over the suspension of star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Among those details is a telephone discussion Goodell had with Jones back in August to inform the Cowboys' owner that Elliott was being suspended six games over alleged domestic violence.

Jones apparently did not take the news well, threatening Goodell. His attack included a reference to Kraft and the way he responded to the league's suspension of Tom Brady for four games following the "Deflategate" investigation.

"I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," Jones reportedly told Goodell. "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a [expletive] compared to what I'm going to do."

The ESPN story also indicates that Kraft might have pressured Goodell to suspend Elliott. It says Kraft called the commissioner over the summer and said of the Elliott case, "My guy got four games for footballs and there's still nothing on this?"