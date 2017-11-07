Wesleyan University Dedicates Belichick Plaza

Bill and Amanda Belichick, center, joined Mike Whalen, the Frank V. Sica Director of Athletics; Board of Trustees Chair Donna Morea ’76, P’06 and Wesleyan President Michael Roth in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially acknowledge the newly-named Belichick Plaza.

The five-time Super Bowl winning head coach of the New England Patriots was at Wesleyan University Friday when school dedicated the entrance to a school building to Bill Belichick and his daughter, Amanda.

Bill Belichick graduated from Wesleyan University in 1975 and Amanda graduated in 2007. A post on the Wesleyan University Facebook page says the dedication is in honor of the leadership and generosity of the father and daughter alumni.

Wesleyan officials dedicated Belichick Plaza Friday during Wesleyan’s Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The school also presented Bill and Amanda Belichick with personalized Wesleyan sweatshirts.

Any Patriots fan knows that Bill Belichick is famous for cutting the sleeves on his sweatshirts and the university brought scissors to get the sleeves on the new sweatshirt right where he wanted them and make it a true Belichick hoodie. See the video on the New England Patriots website.

Belichick Plaza is located at the Warren Street entrance of the Freeman Athletic Center and it’s home to the Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame, which Bill Belichick was named to in 2008.

“The great thing about this school and what this building stands for is that at Wesleyan, we have student athletes here. You don’t have to choose between being a student or being an athlete, you can be both,” Belichick said during the dedication. “That’s what I was in college, and that’s what Amanda was looking for — to participate in intercollegiate athletics and also be challenged at a high level academically. Here, you can really do both.”

Amanda Belichick was captain of the lacrosse team and served as head coach of women’s lacrosse at Wesleyan from 2013 to 2015.

See more photos of the dedication.