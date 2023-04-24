A look at ticket prices for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL draft is one of the biggest events in an NFL fan's life. It’s where teams will get the opportunity to improve their roster and bring on the country’s biggest and brightest college stars. These athletes will look to start their professional careers and add to the budding success of their new franchises for the ensuing seasons.

This year's draft is set to kick off at Union Station in Kansas City in just a few days and many will be present to see NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell take the stage and announce the different selections.

To be in the building you must secure a ticket. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to buy a ticket and how much it costs ahead of the draft:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 27 through April 29. The draft will be held in Kansas City, Mo.

The first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, with the second and third rounds kicking off on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday, April 29, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

How do I get 2023 NFL Draft tickets?

Fans can actually attend the 2023 NFL Draft for free all three days.

For entry, fans must register for free access on the NFL.com/DraftAccess site or by downloading the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass for more information as the draft approaches. But for those who would like to take the experience a step further, there are a few packages to look into to make the draft extra special.

How much is a 2023 NFL Draft ticket?

Fans can also purchase official draft ticket packages for the 2023 NFL Draft with On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL.

Who has the number 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers will have the first pick in the 2023 draft after taking ownership of the spot through a trade with the Chicago Bears.

For the first time ever, the 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City. Here is everything you need to know about the event set to take place in late April.