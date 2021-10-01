Aaron Jones Has Special Pocket Added to Jersey for Father's Ashes

The Green Bay Packers found a way to help Aaron Jones keep his father close to his heart on the football field.

The Packers' equipment staff added a pocket to the running back's jersey so that he can hold his father's ashes during games.

Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died in April from COVID-19 complications.

The modification comes only a few weeks after Jones lost a football-shaped medallion containing his father's ashes, which was attached to a necklace while scoring a touchdown in Green Bay's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

Packers athletic trainer Bryan Engel found the medallion in the Lambeau Field end zone the next day, prompting longtime equipment manager Gordon Batty to find a way to help.

"He put a pocket right on the left side," Jones said during media availability Friday. "So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it."

Jones had the ashes with him in the Packers' Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers and plans to continue to carry them.

"I think it's something I'll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go," Jones said.

"I wear it mostly at all times. Gotta get a new chain so I haven't been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it's definitely something I'll continue to do."