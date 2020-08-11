Boston Bruins

After Waiting Hours for Ice, Game Between Bruins and Hurricanes Is Postponed

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes were supposed to play Game 1 Tuesday night, but after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets hit their fifth overtime in the same building, it was postponed to Wednesday morning

The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime.

Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets began their game at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. They remained tied 2-2 after four overtimes more than five hours later, when the NHL announced they would not keep Boston and Carolina waiting around any longer "due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game."

When the game reached the 48-second mark of the fifth overtime, it became the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

