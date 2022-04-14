Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis Among 21 Prospects Who Will Attend 2022 NFL Draft

NFL announces 21 prospects who will attend 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially set to begin in two weeks, with the first round held on Thursday, April 28.

Now, we know the prospects who will attend the event in Las Vegas.

The NFL officially unveiled a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. While there's no guarantee that they will be the first 21 players off the board, prospects who attend the draft are generally first-round picks. A drop to the second round means waiting around for another day, in what would be a demoralizing 24 hours.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the full list of prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft, organized by position:

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Drake London, WR, USC

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Ickey Ekwonu, OL, NC State

Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, with the first round on Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET, rounds two and three on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET and rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30, at noon ET.