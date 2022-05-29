nba

Al Horford Played Game 6 Following Death of Grandfather

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford played Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a heavy heart

By Jake Levin

Al Horford played Game 6 vs. Heat with heavy heart originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was played under difficult circumstances for Al Horford.

ESPN Deportes first reported that the grandfather of the Boston Celtics big man, José Reynoso Núñez, passed away at 81 on Thursday, a day before the Heat forced a seventh game with a 111-103 win at TD Garden.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Núñez, Horford's maternal grandfather, was suffering from "various ailments," ESPN reported.

NBA Last Two-Minute Report reveals 6 missed calls late in Celtics-Heat Game 6

According to ESPN, Horford traveled separately from his teammates to Game 5 in Miami so that he could be with his family in Atlanta, where Núñez had been spending his final months alongside other family members prior to returning to his native Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. A funeral for Núñez was held Saturday, ESPN reported.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

soccer 34 mins ago

Report: Sadio Mane to Leave Liverpool After Six Seasons

Boston 52 mins ago

Robert Williams, Marcus Smart Active for Game 7 Vs. Heat

Horford's sister, Anna, confirmed the news of her grandfather's death via Twitter.

It is unclear whether or not Horford was able to travel to Puerto Plata, also his hometown, for the funeral. He is expected to play in Game 7 for the Celtics on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami, where he'll attempt to earn his first trip to the NBA Finals after 140 postseason games without one, the most of all-time.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nbaBoston CelticsNBA playoffsMiami HeatAl Horford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us