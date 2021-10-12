Al Horford Tests Positive for COVID-19, Celtics Announce

Celtics big man Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Horford is in isolation after his positive test for coronavirus.

The news comes just days after Jaylen Brown tested positive. The Celtics said Brown was asymptomatic.

There was no immediate word whether Horford was exhibiting symptoms.

Horford played three seasons for the Celtics between 2016 and 2019, including an All-Star 2017-18 campaign. He then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Oklahoma City last year. Boston reacquired him from the Thunder this summer along with Moses Brown in exchange for Kemba Walker and two draft picks.