All Qualified Athletes Will Be Able to Run in the 2022 Boston Marathon

For the first time in nine years, every qualified athlete who applied to run the Boston Marathon will get join the race, organizers announced Thursday.

Nearly 24,000 people applied to take part in the 2022 marathon, the 126th in its history. With a field size of 30,000, the cut-off time for qualifying is being set at 0 minutes and 0 seconds, meaning they don't have to race any faster than the listed times for their age group and gender to qualify.

The last time that happened was in 2013, according to the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the marathon.

"It will be a historic return to Patriots' Day and I am pleased to welcome this dedicated group of qualifiers back to the roads of Hopkinton to Boston on the third Monday in April for the first time in three years," BAA President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

The Boston Marathon made a triumphant return from a pandemic-enforced break — in the fall, for the first time — and it brought back some familiar and powerful emotions.

The previous Boston Marathon was held in October for the first time after being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The previous edition was held virtually.

Athletes will find out in December if they've been accepted or not to run in the upcoming race on April 18. The BAA is still reviewing applications -- all athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to take part.

