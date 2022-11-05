App State fan celebrates Texas A&M's loss to Florida with cigar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies.

As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M, a fan wearing an App State shirt and beanie was spotted in the Kyle Field crowd by the ESPN broadcast.

And the Mountaineers fan went viral as he broke out a cigar amidst the Aggies faithful to celebrate Texas A&M's loss.

This dude wearing an App State shirt & beanie with a cigar in his mouth while dancing on Texas A&M's grave is an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/gQLZC93WzT — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 5, 2022

omg a guy wearing App State gear to Kyle Field smoked a cigar as Texas A&M lost to Florida — the Aggies' fifth straight loss pic.twitter.com/EMxb6i1PVP — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 5, 2022

That's simply an elite level of trolling.

Of course, App State stunned the then-No. 6 Aggies 17-14 in College Station back on Sept. 10. It was the Mountaineers' third win over a top-25 opponent in program history -- a victory their fan base is still clearly enjoying.

For Texas A&M, the upset loss was the first defeat in what's turned out to be a very disappointing season. Jimbo Fisher's squad, which boasted the top 2022 recruiting class, has now lost five straight games. It's the Aggies' longest losing streak since 1980.