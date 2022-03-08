WooSox

As MLB Lockout Continues, WooSox Look Forward to Start of Minor League Baseball

The Major League Baseball lockout is calling into question when the Boston Red Sox will start their season, but the Worcester Red Sox and businesses in the area are expecting plenty of fans at Polar Park next month

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hope springs eternal at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts, with the WooSox' home opener set for next month and Major League Baseball still in a lockout.

"Once again, old owners are ruining baseball with outdated ideas," one Worcester man said.

Right now, the big leagues are on hold with owners and players arguing over everything from money to the rules of the game.

Minor league teams like the Worcester Red Sox can take the field, but they won't be permitted to use players from 40-man rosters in the majors.

"We'll have a very competitive team. I think fans will really enjoy, including the number one prospect in the Red Sox organization, first baseman Triston Casas," said WooSox VP Bill Wanless.

Last season was the inaugural year for the WooSox in Worcester, a boost to local businesses. Some of them are expecting more of the same because of the lockout.

"It's baseball season, and you want to get out, and whether you have to drive a little longer to see the WooSox, I think that we're definitely going to have sold out games," said Albie Alvarez-Cote of the restaurant Che Empanada.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

MLB 22 mins ago

MLB, Union Bargain for 16 1/2 Hours, Recess Until Morning as Hope for Full Season Wanes

Ohio 2 hours ago

Ohio Runner Who Fought to Wear Hijab Exalts in Religious Expression Victory

The AAA affiliate is still adding to its own lineup with the signing of David Littlefield, better known as The Sausage Guy. He's expanding his well-known sausage carts from Fenway to Polar Park as the labor dispute simmers.

"Good value, with the great play, the whole nine yards," Littlefield said. "I think that's what happened here last year and what's going to happen here this year, even more so because of the strike."

The home opener for the Woo Sox is April 12.

This article tagged under:

WooSoxMassachusettsWorcesterBoston Red SoxMLB
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us