Foxboro

As NFL Season Begins, Pats Fans Are Buying Out Mac Jones Jerseys

At the Pro Shop, they can’t keep up with the demand, so they've been customizing No. 10 jerseys for no added fee

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro was bustling on Thursday, the first day of the 2021 NFL season.

Before former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kicked off the season for the Buccaneers in what will be his 22nd season in the NFL, Laura Lopes said she was still heartbroken over his departure.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"All my life I’ve known Tom Brady with the Patriots," she said. "But now I’m okay, I’m getting over it and I have a lot of faith with Mac Jones.”

NBC Sports Boston's Mike Felger says Patriots fans can expect a winning team this season. "They were 7-9 last year with just about the worst quarterback in the NFL in Cam Newton."

For Pats fans, the rookie QB means a fresh start, and they’re anxious to see how he performs Sunday in his first regular season NFL game.

“New beginning, I guess, new birth,” said Peter Gomes, of Smithfield, Rhode Island.

“You got a lot of new guys, a lot of young guys and a nice fresh start to building a legacy,” T.J. Holloway said.

With the all the Mac Jones hype also comes the search for his number 10 jersey. At the Pro Shop, they can’t keep up with the demand, so they've been customizing them for no added fee.

According to Fanatics, Mac Jones only trails Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in jersey sales since Aug. 1. Jones is even selling more jerseys than Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday night on NBC.

Adding to the excitement this year, all 32 teams have been cleared for full capacity at their stadiums.

“It’s very good to see the field with the players and the stadium full of people like me going crazy,” said Pats fan Ben Gomes.

More NFL News

Patriots Sep 8

Mac Jones Addresses Pressure of Filling Tom Brady's Shoes With Patriots

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 1: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

This article tagged under:

FoxboroNFLNew England PatriotsMAC Jones
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us