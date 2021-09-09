As NFL Season Begins, Pats Fans Are Buying Out Mac Jones Jerseys

The Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro was bustling on Thursday, the first day of the 2021 NFL season.

Before former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kicked off the season for the Buccaneers in what will be his 22nd season in the NFL, Laura Lopes said she was still heartbroken over his departure.

"All my life I’ve known Tom Brady with the Patriots," she said. "But now I’m okay, I’m getting over it and I have a lot of faith with Mac Jones.”

NBC Sports Boston's Mike Felger says Patriots fans can expect a winning team this season. "They were 7-9 last year with just about the worst quarterback in the NFL in Cam Newton."

For Pats fans, the rookie QB means a fresh start, and they’re anxious to see how he performs Sunday in his first regular season NFL game.

“New beginning, I guess, new birth,” said Peter Gomes, of Smithfield, Rhode Island.

“You got a lot of new guys, a lot of young guys and a nice fresh start to building a legacy,” T.J. Holloway said.

With the all the Mac Jones hype also comes the search for his number 10 jersey. At the Pro Shop, they can’t keep up with the demand, so they've been customizing them for no added fee.

According to Fanatics, Mac Jones only trails Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in jersey sales since Aug. 1. Jones is even selling more jerseys than Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday night on NBC.

Adding to the excitement this year, all 32 teams have been cleared for full capacity at their stadiums.

“It’s very good to see the field with the players and the stadium full of people like me going crazy,” said Pats fan Ben Gomes.