Ravens sign Harbaugh to three-year extension through 2025 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Harbaugh isn't leaving Baltimore any time soon.

The Ravens' head coach signed a three-year contract extension through 2025, the team announced on Tuesday.

We have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IjHt1xRt3Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 29, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harbaugh, 59, has led the Ravens since 2008 when he took over for Brian Billick. In 14 seasons, he has a 137-88 career record with nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl victory in 2012. The Ravens have had just two losing seasons under Harbaugh, going 5-11 in 2015 and 8-9 in 2021.

With so much turnover on coaching staffs across the league, the Ravens have been steady since moving to Baltimore in 1996. The franchise has had just three head coaches -- Ted Marchibroda from 1996 to 1998, Billick from 1999 to 2007 and Harbaugh since 2008. The Patriots' Bill Belichick (hired in 2000) and the Steelers' Mike Tomlin (hired in 2007) are the only active coaches longer-tenured than Harbaugh.