Bears, 49ers Face Puddles, Downpour in Week 1 Opener at Soldier Field

Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look less than ideal for a season opener.

The Bears and 49ers certainly are up for a challenge as rain pours down in Chicago ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

The lake view weather update from Soldier Field: Looks like rain. pic.twitter.com/W1RVUbdEe1 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 11, 2022

This is what it looks like at Soldier Field right now. #49ers and Bears kickoff at noon (CT) #SFvsCHI pic.twitter.com/YDnA9V01Ih — Lindsey Pallares (@lindseylares) September 11, 2022

The tarp could only protect the field for so long. Eventually it was pulled back to reveal brand new Bermuda grass the field was resodded with this week, which was placed after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein on Sept. 3, per Chicago Tribune Sports.

And once the turf was off, puddles quickly began to form.

New turf at Soldier Field getting a good soaking today pic.twitter.com/4DL4eZziPr — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 11, 2022

Not sure the guys in the yellow are gonna have much luck mopping the field. Massive puddles everywhere



Gonna be the Soldier Field-iest of games pic.twitter.com/KULfNEH70p — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 11, 2022

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa had doubts when he first saw the rain.

Nick Bosa saw the rain and immediately turned around 😂 pic.twitter.com/IkVMXekUMc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 11, 2022

But then he decided to brave the storm.

Nick Bosa decided to go back into the rain ... in very normal rain attire 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WmpqpO1xWj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 11, 2022

Might as well get used to it now, Bosa. It’s going to be a long morning.

By 9 a.m., the squeegees were already pulled out.

The squeegees are out 💦 pic.twitter.com/RMVToExiQ9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 11, 2022

But the San Francisco star has experience in this realm, of course, as his aforementioned slide came during the 49ers’ Week 7 victory over Washington in 2019 under the onslaught of a heavy downpour.

Trey Lance, on the other hand, will begin his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the rain. Luckily, he’s no stranger to Midwest weather.

Here’s to hoping the fans in attendance at Soldier Field brought their ponchos.