Bears hire new head coach, Colts' Matt Eberflus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Just two days after hiring their new GM, Ryan Poles has reportedly brought in a new head coach. According to multiple reports, Matt Eberflus is set to lead the Bears locker room moving forward.

This is Eberflus’ first shot at leading an NFL team. He has 13 years worth of experience coaching at the NFL level, most recently as the Colts defensive coordinator. Eberflus joined the Colts before Frank Reich in 2018, and with Reich coming in as an offensive coach, Eberflus was paramount in revitalizing the Colts defense.

In 2017, the year before Eberflus came to Indianapolis, the Colts ranked 30th in the league in both scoring and total defense. The next year, Eberflus helped the defense climb all the way to No. 10 in points allowed and No. 11 in yards allowed. Last season, the Colts ranked No. 9 in scoring defense and No. 16 in total defense.

He helped bring quick turnarounds in other key areas as well一 key areas that happened to be Bears bugaboos in 2021. In 2017, the Colts defense ranked 20th in takeaways, then steadily climbed to 10th in 2018, fifth in 2020 and second last season. In addition, he’s created a disciplined culture, with his defense rarely committing costly penalties. In 2021, the Colts ranked tied for the fewest amount of defensive holdings, and had the second fewest amount of roughing the passer penalties. They were only called for taunting once.

Eberflus has a background coaching linebackers, and helped groom Darius Leonard into a three-time All-Pro. Before coming to the Colts he worked as the Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-2017 and their passing game coordinator in 2016 and 2017. In that role he also helped shape Sean Lee into an All-Pro, and worked with DeMarcus Ware, as well.