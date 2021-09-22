Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields Will Start Against Browns in Week 3

First-round QB gets first career start in tough road spot at Cleveland

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Justin Fields will start for Bears against Browns in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Justin Fields era is beginning... kind of.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

baseball 3 hours ago

Where Conor McGregor's First Pitch Ranks Among Worst in History

New England Patriots 9 hours ago

Tom Brady Sr.: ‘Damn Right' QB is Vindicated

He also reiterated that Andy Dalton is still the starter when he is healthy. Dalton suffered a bone bruise against the Cincinnati Bengals that will keep him out in Week 3.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Justin FieldsNFLCleveland BrownsChicago Bears2021 NFL season
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us