Bees Crowd Around Goal Post at Packers-Buccaneers Game

The game still went on as scheduled

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown.

A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers.

Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced at its scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Bucs are playing their home opener on Sunday. It is their first home game at Raymond James Stadium since their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the south goal post to open the scoring. Thankfully, the ball did not hit an upright or crossbar.

