2022 Winter Olympics Day 10 in Pictures See top moments from the tenth day of competition. Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 mins ago Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 mins ago MORE PHOTOS Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty ImagesKaillie Humphries (right) of the USA celebrates her gold medal with silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor after the Women's Monobob event at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. AP Photo/Pavel GolovkinKaillie Humphries, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics,Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. AP Photo/Mark SchiefelbeinKaillie Humphries, of the United States, embraces teammate Elana Meyers Taylor after winning the gold and silver medals in the Women's Monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesGold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty Images Silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty ImagesMadison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 14, 2022. Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty ImagesKaillie Humphries of Team United States gives out a high five after finishing first for the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesElana Meyers Taylor of Team United States slides during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty ImagesKaillie Humphries of Team United States slides during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty ImagesKaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of Team USA compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 14, 2022. Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesHailey Langland of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing, China. David Ramos/Getty ImagesHailey Langland of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing, China.