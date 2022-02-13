2022 Winter Olympics Day 10 in Pictures

See top moments from the tenth day of competition.

Kaillie Humphries (right) of the USA celebrates her gold medal with silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor after the Women's Monobob event at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's Monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics,Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, embraces teammate Elana Meyers Taylor after winning the gold and silver medals in the Women's Monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 14, 2022.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Kaillie Humphries of Team United States gives out a high five after finishing the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States slides during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Kaillie Humphries of Team United States slides during the Women's Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 3 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of Team USA compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 14, 2022.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Langland of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Hailey Langland of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
