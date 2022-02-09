2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 in Pictures See top moments from the sixth day of competition. Published 30 mins ago • Updated 25 mins ago Published 30 mins ago • Updated 25 mins ago MORE PHOTOS Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe gold during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022. Al Bello/Getty ImagesChloe Kim of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Brynn Anderson/APNina Roth, of the United States, delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during a women's round robin curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Pavel Golovkin/APAndrew Blaser, of United States, slides during men's skeleton run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.