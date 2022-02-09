2022 Winter Olympics Day 6 in Pictures

See top moments from the sixth day of competition.

MORE PHOTOS

Chloe Kim celebrates
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe gold during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022.
Chloe Kim of Team United States performs a trick
Al Bello/Getty Images
Chloe Kim of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Nina Roth delivers a curling ston
Brynn Anderson/AP
Nina Roth, of the United States, delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during a women's round robin curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.
Andrew Blaser, of United States, slides during men's skeleton run
Pavel Golovkin/AP
Andrew Blaser, of United States, slides during men's skeleton run 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
