2022 Winter Olympics Day 7 in Pictures

See top moments from the seventh day of competition.

MORE PHOTOS

Shaun White gestures
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Shaun White gestures after his run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 11, 2022.
Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Ayumu Hirano in mid-air doing a trick
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Ayumu Hirano of Team Japan performs a trick in their final run during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Hirano would go on to win gold.
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States skis during the Women's Super-G
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States skis during the Women's Super-G on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
United States' Jesse Compher battles Czech Republic's Lenka Serdar
Petr David Josek/AP
United States' Jesse Compher (18) battles Czech Republic's Lenka Serdar (7) and teammate Pavlina Horalkova (17) for the puck during a women's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing.
John Landsteiner, Christopher Plys and Matt Hamilton
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
(L-R) John Landsteiner, Christopher Plys and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete during the Men's Round Robin Curling Session against Team Great Britain on Day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Katie Uhlaender of Team slides
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Katie Uhlaender of Team United States slides during the Women's Skeleton heats on day seven of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
