2022 Winter Olympics Day 7 in Pictures

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Shaun White gestures after his run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 11, 2022. Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesShaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesAyumu Hirano of Team Japan performs a trick in their final run during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Hirano would go on to win gold. Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin of Team United States skis during the Women's Super-G on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China. Petr David Josek/APUnited States' Jesse Compher (18) battles Czech Republic's Lenka Serdar (7) and teammate Pavlina Horalkova (17) for the puck during a women's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images(L-R) John Landsteiner, Christopher Plys and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete during the Men's Round Robin Curling Session against Team Great Britain on Day 7 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Beijing, China. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesKatie Uhlaender of Team United States slides during the Women's Skeleton heats on day seven of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China.