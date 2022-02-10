All Team USA Gold Medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics Published 38 mins ago Published 38 mins ago These U.S. Olympians will be coming home from Beijing with an extra souvenir – a stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen and an Olympic gold medal. Replay Team USA's medal performances here. MORE PHOTOS Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty ImagesAshley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld of Team USA wins gold during the Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials at the 2022 Winter Olympics, at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. This is the first gold for the United States in aerial freestyle skiing since 1998. Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty ImagesGold medal winner Nathan Chen of Team USA poses with a national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's free skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 10, 2022. Chen won his first ever gold ahead of two-time defending champion, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, with a fiery performance to Elton John's "Rocketman." Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesChloe Kim of Team USA celebrates after she successfully defends her status as the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe gold medal champion at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesGold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Cross medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Jacobellis won the first gold medal for Team USA at Beijing as the oldest American woman to place at any Winter Games.