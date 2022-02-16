Anni Keisala's Shutout Helps Finland to Bronze in Women's Ice Hockey

Anni Keisala and Finland saved their best defensive performance of the tournament for their biggest game.

Keisala and the Finns shut out Switzerland 4-0 in the women's ice hockey bronze medal game, earning the country its fourth medal in the event, all of which have been bronze.

The Finnish goaltender turned aside all 15 shots she faced from the Swiss, while the offense was powered by goals from Viivi Vainikka, Susanna Tapani, Nelli Laitinen, Michelle Karvinin.

Vainikka got the Finns on the board in the first period, cleaning up a rebound in front of the Swiss net for her second goal of the tournament.

After a scoreless second period, Tapani potted a shorthanded goal early in the third to double Finland's lead.

Laitenen ripped a one-time goal on the power play late in the third and Karvinen added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Switzerland's Andrea Braendli made 43 saves in the effort, as the Finns peppered her all game long, limiting the Swiss offense on the other end.

Finland had been defeated by the United States 4-1 in the semifinals, while Switzerland had lost to Canada 10-3. The two North American foes square off later tonight at 11:10 p.m. ET in the gold medal game.