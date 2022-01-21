Get NECN's Olympic Newsletter for the Latest on Team USA, Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing

Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin is set to make her third appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which could be record-breaking for the 26-year-old Alpine skier.

Shiffrin, who is arguably one of the biggest star in Beijing, is poised to medal in all five events she competes in. If the three-time Olympic medalist places in the top three at least one time, she would tie Janice Kostelic’s four-medal record.

In 2014, Shiffrin had a gold-winning performance on the slalom in Sochi. Then, won gold on the giant slalom and silver on the alpine combined in PyeongChang in 2018.

Will Shiffrin have a record-breaking run in Beijing?

