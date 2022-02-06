Winter 2022 Olympics Day 3 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics and see all of the top moments from the third day of competition.

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts after not finishing her run during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Karen Chen of Team United States skates during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Ice dancers and real-life couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA share a kiss during the free dance event of the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
USA's Madison Chock and USA's Evan Bates compete in the ice dance free dance of the figure skating team event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.
Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. China. The pair finished first, earning their team 10 points with a score of 145.20.
Darian Stevens of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China.
