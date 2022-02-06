Winter 2022 Olympics Day 3 in Pictures Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics and see all of the top moments from the third day of competition. Published 3 hours ago • Updated 7 mins ago Published 3 hours ago • Updated 7 mins ago MORE PHOTOS Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts after not finishing her run during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom, disqualifying her from the event, on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesKaren Chen of Team United States skates during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China. Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty ImagesIce dancers and real-life couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA share a kiss during the free dance event of the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium. WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Madison Chock and USA's Evan Bates compete in the ice dance free dance of the figure skating team event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. Team USA won the ice dance event with a score of 129.07 points. AP Photo/Bernat ArmangueAlexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China. AP Photo/David J. PhillipAnastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. China. The pair finished first, earning their team 10 points with a score of 145.20. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesFreeski Big Air made its Olympic debut and Darian Stevens of Team United States qualified for the final. Above, Stevens performs a trick during the qualification round on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China.